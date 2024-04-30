Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An investigation has been ongoing since the iconic Northumberland tree was cut down last September.

Two men from Cumbria have been charged with criminal damage to the tree.

Daniel Graham, 38, and Adam Carruthers, 31, have both also been charged with criminal damage to Hadrian’s Wall.

Sycamore Gap, Hadrian's Wall, Northumberland. Picture: Pixabay

They are due to appear at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on May 15.

Gary Fothergill, specialist prosecutor for CPS North East’s Complex Casework Unit, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Northumbria Police to charge Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers with causing criminal damage after the Sycamore Gap tree was cut down last September.

“They have also been charged with causing criminal damage to Hadrian’s Wall and will appear at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on 15 May 2024.

“We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendants are active and that they have a right to a fair trial.

The iconic Sycamore Gap tree appeared in the 1991 Kevin Costner film Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary, or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

The men were originally arrested last October in connection with the incident and had been on bail since that date.

Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Fenney of Northumbria Police, the senior investigation officer in the case, said: “There has been an ongoing investigation since the Sycamore Gap tree was cut down.

“As a result of those enquiries, two men have now been charged.

“We recognise the strength of feeling in the local community and further afield the felling has caused, however we would remind people to avoid speculation, including online, which could impact the ongoing case.