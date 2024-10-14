Two men charged after cannabis farm is uncovered at a property in Northumberland

By Andrew Coulson
Published 14th Oct 2024, 16:42 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Northumbria Police has confirmed that a cannabis farm has been uncovered by officers at a property in Morpeth.

A warrant was executed last week and as well as the discovery of the drugs, two men were arrested at the scene and were later charged with the production of cannabis.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At around 9am on Wednesday, October 9, we executed a warrant at a premises on Abbey Terrace in Morpeth.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Once inside, officers uncovered a cannabis farm within the property. Two men were arrested at the scene on suspicion of the production of class B drugs.

Latest news from Northumbria Police.Latest news from Northumbria Police.
Latest news from Northumbria Police.

“A 27-year-old man and a 45-year-old man, both of no fixed abode, were later charged with the production of cannabis at North Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, October 10.

“They will remain in custody until their next appearance at Newcastle Crown Court on November 7.

“The cannabis farm has since been dismantled by specially trained officers.”

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice