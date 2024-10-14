Two men charged after cannabis farm is uncovered at a property in Northumberland
A warrant was executed last week and as well as the discovery of the drugs, two men were arrested at the scene and were later charged with the production of cannabis.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At around 9am on Wednesday, October 9, we executed a warrant at a premises on Abbey Terrace in Morpeth.
“Once inside, officers uncovered a cannabis farm within the property. Two men were arrested at the scene on suspicion of the production of class B drugs.
“A 27-year-old man and a 45-year-old man, both of no fixed abode, were later charged with the production of cannabis at North Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, October 10.
“They will remain in custody until their next appearance at Newcastle Crown Court on November 7.
“The cannabis farm has since been dismantled by specially trained officers.”