Police were pursuing a van that had been reported stolen and was refusing to stop when instructed to when, around 9.25am, the van crashed into a car travelling north on the A1068 Fisher Lane, near the Snowy Owl pub.

Since then a 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and the theft of a motor vehicle.

A 20-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and has since been released on police bail.

The crash happened on the northbound carriageway of Fisher Lane, near the Snowy Owl pub. (Photo by Google)

North East Ambulance Service dispatched six ambulance crews, a clinical team leader, a specialist paramedic, and three hazardous area response crews to the scene of the incident.

Great North Air Ambulance Service also attended by air and road from its bases in Teesside and Penrith, and Fisher Lane was closed in both directions for a number of hours.

Four people remain in hospital with serious injuries as a result of the crash.

“The 38-year-old man remains under arrest while the 20-year-old has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

“Four people remain in hospital with serious injuries, while three other people have since been discharged.

“As is standard practice in such incidents, the collision has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

“Enquiries into the collision are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20230908-0225.”

An IOPC spokesperson said: “We have been notified of a road traffic incident involving Northumbria Police.

“Investigators were sent to attend the scene and police post incident procedures.