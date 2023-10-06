Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northumbria Police officers made the discovery in a property in the Clayport Square area of the town on Thursday morning.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 9.30am on Thursday officers attended an address in the Clayport Square area of Alnwick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Inside the premises they located a suspected cannabis farm over a number of floors.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...