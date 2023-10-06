Two men arrested after suspected cannabis farm discovered in Alnwick
Two men have been arrested in connection with the discovery of a suspected cannabis farm in Alnwick.
Northumbria Police officers made the discovery in a property in the Clayport Square area of the town on Thursday morning.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 9.30am on Thursday officers attended an address in the Clayport Square area of Alnwick.
“Inside the premises they located a suspected cannabis farm over a number of floors.
“Officers remain at the scene and an investigation has been launched. Two men, aged 23 and 25 have been arrested on suspicion of producing a Class B drug and remain in police custody at this time.”