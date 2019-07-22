Two men arrested after car crash left male with spinal injuries in Wooler
Police are appealing for information after a pedestrian suffered a fractured spine following a collision in Northumberland.
At about 9.10pm on Sunday, July 21, police were called to The Peth in Wooler following a report of a collision between a car and a pedestrian.
Emergency services attended and a 54-year-old man was taken to hospital with a fractured spine. Although his injuries are serious, it is believed that they are not life-threatening.
Following the initial collision with the pedestrian, the car crashed into two stationary parked vehicles. Nobody else was injured, but the occupants had already made off from the scene when officers arrived.
An investigation was then launched to locate the suspected vehicle and driver.
Two men – aged 24 and 25 – have been located and arrested in connection with the incident. They remain in police custody and are assisting officers with their enquiries.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Sergeant Pinner Rana, of Northumbria Police’s motor patrols department, said: “This was a serious incident that resulted in a man taken to hospital with significant injuries to his back.
“An investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident, and two men have been arrested in connection with our enquiries.
“I would like to thank members of the public who assisted officers at the scene, and would now ask any witnesses to come forward and pass on information to police.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1088 210719 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.