Two men to appear in court after teenager and two other men attacked and car vandalised

Bedlington Magistrates' Court. Picture: Google Images

On the evening of Saturday, September 28, Northumbria Police officers were called to a social club in Seaton Delaval after reports a 33-year-old man had been attacked.

Around the same time police received further reports a car had been vandalised and two people, a 21-year-old man and 15-year-old boy, had been assaulted in nearby Holywell.

An investigation was launched and two men – aged 28 and 29 – were arrested.

Now both men are due to appear before Bedlington Magistrates’ after being summonsed to court in connection with the incidents

Sergeant Steve Nicklin, of Northumbria Police, said the force was keen to reassure residents about what had happened: “We know these incidents caused concern in the local community and we wanted to ensure we provided an update,” he said.

“Two men were arrested soon after the report came in to police and now they are set to appear at court at a later date.

“Our patrols in the area will continue but we hope that our response has reassured members of the community in Seaton Delaval.”

The 29-year-old male was arrested earlier today, Thursday, November 7, and has been recalled to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.