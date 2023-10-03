Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two vehicles were set alight in the car park at Alnwick police station on Prudhoe Street in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Officers have launched an investigation after two cars were set alight at Alnwick police station.

“At around 3.20am on Sunday, police received a report that two vehicles near the station were on fire.

“Emergency services attended and no one was injured but both vehicles were badly damaged.

“An investigation is ongoing and the incident is being treated as suspected arson at this time.”

Last month, two cars were burnt out in the Clayport Street area of the town, with the blaze causing damage to the Towergate flats. All residents were safely evacuated and no-one was injured but police said they were treating it as a suspected arson attack.

There were also reports of a suspected arson attack on a car in the Peter’s Mill area of the town.

Police say they are not linking the latest incident to other suspected arson attacks in the town in recent weeks but concerns have been raised by a local councillor.

Cllr Gordon Castle, Alnwick ward member on Northumberland County Council, said: "These torchings of five cars on three different occasions within a few weeks in Alnwick has indeed raised justified concerns among residents who are shocked at such incidents in a town usually free of serious crime.

"I know a police investigation is underway and that police have leafleted houses and businesses nearby. That this latest torching should have taken place on the very grounds of the police station itself is an affront to our society.

"Anyone with information that assists the police must inform them, putting that duty before any other consideration. The culprits must be caught.”