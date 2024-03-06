Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northumbria Police was called to an incident at around 7am on Saturday, March 2 on Third Avenue and found a 37-year-old man with serious, but not life threatening, injuries.

A teenage boy and a 20-year-old have since been arrested in connection with the incident and released on police bail.

"It was reported that a man was approached by two unknown males and, following an altercation, he suffered injuries consistent with being caused by a bladed article.

"The victim, aged 37, was taken to hospital for treatment of serious but non life-threatening injuries.