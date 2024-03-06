Two arrested by Northumbria Police after suspected stabbing of man in Ashington
Northumbria Police was called to an incident at around 7am on Saturday, March 2 on Third Avenue and found a 37-year-old man with serious, but not life threatening, injuries.
A teenage boy and a 20-year-old have since been arrested in connection with the incident and released on police bail.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "At around 7am on Saturday, March 2, we received a report of a disturbance on Third Avenue in Ashington.
"It was reported that a man was approached by two unknown males and, following an altercation, he suffered injuries consistent with being caused by a bladed article.
"The victim, aged 37, was taken to hospital for treatment of serious but non life-threatening injuries.
"A man, aged 20, and a male, aged 16, were both arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. Both have been released on police bail pending further enquiries."