Two arrested after suspected hit and run in Cramlington hospitalised two motorcycle riders
Two people were hospitalised following the incident, which occurred around 9.30pm on Saturday, October 7 on the A189 near The Three Horseshoes pub.
It is believed the injured man, who has since been discharged from hospital, and the injured woman, who remains in hospital in a stable condition, were knocked off their motorcycle by a van.
The van left the scene before emergency services arrived, but Northumbria Police officers have since located the vehicle they suspect was involved.
They have also arrested two men, aged 43 and 44, on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, who have since been bailed.
Drivers are asked to check their dashcam footage and report anything that may be of interest to the police, and for anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch.