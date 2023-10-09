Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two people were hospitalised following the incident, which occurred around 9.30pm on Saturday, October 7 on the A189 near The Three Horseshoes pub.

It is believed the injured man, who has since been discharged from hospital, and the injured woman, who remains in hospital in a stable condition, were knocked off their motorcycle by a van.

The van left the scene before emergency services arrived, but Northumbria Police officers have since located the vehicle they suspect was involved.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or people with relevant dashcam footage to get in contact. (Photo by Northumbria Police)

They have also arrested two men, aged 43 and 44, on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, who have since been bailed.