Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have warned people to be vigilant after a Northumberland pensioner was targeted by suspected bogus builders.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two men, aged 29 and 31, have been arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation and released on police bail pending further investigation in relation to the incident, which occurred on Wednesday, July 10.

At around noon, two men claiming to be from a roofing company knocked on the door of an 83-year-old woman’s home in Ponteland and claimed they needed to carry out repair work on her chimney that would cost £3,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite their persistent efforts to convince the woman to approve the work, she was able to contact her daughter who reported the incident to Northumbria Police. The two suspects were arrested within an hour.

Two people were arrested with an hour of thie incident, which took place on Wednesday, July 10. (Photo by Northumbria Police)

Detective Inspector Phil Thoburn said: “The woman in this case was right to trust her instincts and to raise the alarm with her family, who in turn contacted us.

“We would always urge residents to be vigilant when it comes to strangers canvassing for work on your doorstep.

“Any pressure to rush into an imminent decision is a huge warning sign. Professional organisations should never feel annoyed or frustrated if you wish to take your time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Where possible, we would urge the public to use a recognised tradesperson and conduct background checks on their business and previous reviews.

“To anyone who has fallen foul to these scammers, we are here to offer you support and will do all we can to secure justice. Please do not be embarrassed, contact us immediately.”