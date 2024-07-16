Two arrested after suspected attempt to scam a Ponteland pensioner by posing as builders

By Craig Buchan
Published 16th Jul 2024, 14:57 BST
Police have warned people to be vigilant after a Northumberland pensioner was targeted by suspected bogus builders.

Two men, aged 29 and 31, have been arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation and released on police bail pending further investigation in relation to the incident, which occurred on Wednesday, July 10.

At around noon, two men claiming to be from a roofing company knocked on the door of an 83-year-old woman’s home in Ponteland and claimed they needed to carry out repair work on her chimney that would cost £3,000.

Despite their persistent efforts to convince the woman to approve the work, she was able to contact her daughter who reported the incident to Northumbria Police. The two suspects were arrested within an hour.

Two people were arrested with an hour of thie incident, which took place on Wednesday, July 10. (Photo by Northumbria Police)Two people were arrested with an hour of thie incident, which took place on Wednesday, July 10. (Photo by Northumbria Police)
Two people were arrested with an hour of thie incident, which took place on Wednesday, July 10. (Photo by Northumbria Police)

Detective Inspector Phil Thoburn said: “The woman in this case was right to trust her instincts and to raise the alarm with her family, who in turn contacted us.

“We would always urge residents to be vigilant when it comes to strangers canvassing for work on your doorstep.

“Any pressure to rush into an imminent decision is a huge warning sign. Professional organisations should never feel annoyed or frustrated if you wish to take your time.

“Where possible, we would urge the public to use a recognised tradesperson and conduct background checks on their business and previous reviews.

“To anyone who has fallen foul to these scammers, we are here to offer you support and will do all we can to secure justice. Please do not be embarrassed, contact us immediately.”

