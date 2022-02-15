Truck driver admits causing death of nurse in crash near Blyth

Trucker Kenneth Wilson crashed into Tanya Forrest's Ford Ka on the A189 Spine Road in 2019.

Trucker Kenneth Wilson crashed into Tanya Forrest's Ford Ka on the A189 Spine Road near Cramlington, Northumberland, on November 2 2019.

Paramedics and the air ambulance were despatched to the scene, where the Ka had flipped onto its roof, but Ms Forrest, a 51-year-old nurse, from Bedlington, Northumberland, was pronounced dead.

A 75-year-old woman, who was a front seat passenger in Ms Forrest's vehicle, was cut free by firefighters before being taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Appearing at Newcastle Crown Court this week, Wilson, 54, of Carcroft, Doncaster, South Yorkshire, has now admitted causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He will be sentenced on April 14, after the preparation of a probation report and has been given conditional bail in the meantime.

Judge Robert Adams did not issue an interim driving ban after the guilty pleas were entered, which means Wilson can continue driving.

The judge told him the adjournment was "no indication" of the likely sentence that will be imposed.