A ‘Trojan’ bus – a decoy bus where the passengers are plain clothes police officers – has been out on the beat in north Northumberland.

The bus has been deployed to Alnwick following concerns raised by residents about anti-social behaviour in the town’s bus station.

It is part of the Safer Streets Initiative, helping officers take tough action at anti-social behaviour hotspots.

The destination of the bus varies, as it is dispatched as a direct response following complaints from local residents or public transport users.

The innovative policing tactic sees officers on board what appears to be a regular bus service, but it is in fact a staged service on route to pick up anti-social behaviour (ASB) offenders at bus stops and stations.

The bus station area is monitored on CCTV and once there has been ASB or potential for it, the Trojan Bus will be called to attend.

Northumbria Police’s decoy bus operating in Alnwick is in conjunction with Arriva, and the initiative uses additional funding as part of Commissioner Susan Dungworth’s Project Shield, which was launched in 2023, and has helped achieve a reduction in ASB in targeted areas including in Cramlington, Ashington and Blyth.

Project Shield is part of joint activity from police and partners including Northumberland County Council’s Safer Communities Team who are working together to tackle and reduce anti social behaviour.

As well as the Trojan Bus, the project involves increased visible patrols, proactive policing, and community engagement to improve feelings of safety and reduce crime.

Cllr Gordon Stewart, cabinet member with responsibility for Public Safety said: “The Alnwick bus station has historically been a gathering place for the local youths in the early to late evenings and especially around the weekend periods.

“The use of a Trojan bus is a proactive partnership initiative which aims to catch and deter anti-social behaviour to ensure all members of the public can use the bus station safely and without fear. As always it is the small minority who are causing the issues, and it will not be tolerated.”

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Susan Dungworth, said: “We’re taking concerns around anti-social behaviour seriously – that’s why it’s a key priority in my Police and Crime Plan.

“Through Project Shield, the Trojan Bus is one of many innovative tactics being used by officers and partners to tackle ASB, identify offenders, and reassure communities that we are listening and responding to their concerns.

“The bus works by bringing an element of surprise, capturing more authentic behaviour and giving officers the chance to intervene and take appropriate action. It sends a clear message that anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated.

“And so, we have been working closely with partners such as Northumberland County Council and Arriva to get ahead of problems like those identified in Alnwick. We hope this joint work will help prevent and deter crime, whilst also improving overall feelings of safety.

“We know people want to see more visible policing presence, but I want residents to know that there’s a great deal of proactive work happening behind the scenes that’s making a real impact – helping us deliver safer streets and stronger communities.”