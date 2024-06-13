Trial date set for two men accused of felling Sycamore Gap tree in Northumberland

By Ian Smith
Published 13th Jun 2024, 11:46 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2024, 11:50 BST
Two men accused of felling the iconic Sycamore Gap tree in Northumberland are set to face trial later this year.

Daniel Graham, 38, and Adam Carruthers, 31, both from Cumbria, deny causing £622,191 worth of damage to the tree and £1,144 to Hadrian's Wall.

Mr Carruthers pleaded not guilty to two charges of criminal damage when he appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday.

Mr Graham, who has previously denied the same charges, did not attend.

Sycamore Gap, Hadrian's Wall, Northumberland, was felled in September 2023. Picture: Pixabay

A trial date has been set for December 3.

The tree, which featured in the 1991 Kevin Costner film, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, was felled overnight on September 28, 2023.

More than 100 seeds and 40 saplings have been successfully propagated from the felled tree.