Trading Standards warn Northumberland residents of loft insulation scams

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northumberland residents are being warned about scams about loft insulation upgrades for better energy efficiency.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Companies are misleading customers into paying for unnecessary, overpriced insulation services under the guise of ‘energy-saving upgrades’.

The scam typically begins with cold calls or unsolicited marketing emails offering ‘limited-time’ deals for loft insulation improvements. Consumers are convinced to replace their existing loft insulation, even though their current insulation is already up to standard. .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Northumberland County Council’s Trading Standards service said: "Unfortunately, these scammers prey on the growing concerns around rising energy costs and the push for greener homes.

Consumers are being warned of loft insulation scams.

"Many of these insulation upgrades are completely unnecessary, and homeowners are left with non-existent improvements after paying a hefty fee."

The council warns that scammers often use high-pressure sales tactics, such as offering immediate discounts, access to grants or suggesting that the insulation in the home is inadequate or outdated, even when this is not the case.

Once the consumer agrees to the upgrade, they are charged far more than they should be for services that don't deliver on their promises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Consumers are urged to be cautious if they are contacted about loft insulation offers and to verify the legitimacy of any company before agreeing to any work.

People are advised to watch out for: unsolicited calls or emails offering ‘limited-time’ energy savings, claims of drastic savings on energy bills that sound too good to be true, offers that require immediate action, including signing contracts on the spot or unclear pricing structures.