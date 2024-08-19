Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Charging your phone at public USB stations in airports could expose you to cyberattacks and data theft.

Hackers may use compromised USB ports to install malware or steal sensitive information from your device.

To stay safe, use a portable charger, enable security features like USB Restricted Mode, and avoid public charging stations.

If you have a trip abroad planned before the kids go back to school, or at any other time this year, experts are warning you to be wary about using USB charging stations at airports. It might seem like no big deal, especially if you need to top up the battery on your phone or the iPad to distract your little ones, but you could be putting yourself at risk of a cyberattack.

The summer may be winding down, but you may just be gearing up to go chase some sun in a far flung destination (or at least in Europe). But while you are packing your clothes, checking that you have your passports, gadgets, sunscreen and other essentials, you need to make sure you remain vigilant for possible cyberthreats which could put a real damper on your holiday.

Berk Baryaktar, CEO and founder of tech company Esimatic , whose eSIM app helps keep users connected to the internet wherever they go, warns that public USB ports can be compromised by cybercriminals. These criminals can access your data or install malware on your device in a process known as "juice jacking."

What are the risks of public USB ports?

You probably have seen (and maybe even used) public USB charging stations if you’ve been to an airport recently. But while they may look super convenient, they can be compromised by cybercriminals looking to access personal information stored on your device.

And if you are wondering what exactly the risk is, Baryaktar warns that attackers can install malware or create a connection that intercepts data transferred through the port, a tactic often referred to as "juice jacking." Once your device is compromised, sensitive information such as personal emails, financial data, or even login credentials can be accessed by unauthorised parties.

Travel smart and take a portable charger

The consequences of such security breaches can be severe, ranging from identity theft to significant financial loss. Baryaktar stresses that the best way to avoid these risks is to travel with a portable charging device. Having your own power bank allows you to recharge your phone safely without relying on public charging stations, thus minimising the chances of falling victim to malicious hackers.

And these portable chargers are extremely widespread and affordable. You can pick them up on your next trip to the high street - or by ordering online.

Enable USB restricted mode

To take your protection to the next level, Baryaktar recommends enabling security features such as USB restricted mode on your smartphone. This setting prevents data transfer over USB connections, which adds an extra layer of security in the event that you are forced to use a public charger. By activating this feature, you can reduce the risk of unauthorised access to your data while charging in public spaces.

Regular software updates ‘are essential’

Keeping your device’s software up to date is another crucial step in safeguarding against potential cyber threats, Baryaktar advises. Regular updates ensure that your phone has the latest security patches and bug fixes, making it harder for cybercriminals to exploit vulnerabilities.

Use a VPN

While charging stations are a risk, public Wi-Fi networks, such as those commonly available in airports, can also expose you to cyber threats. Baryaktar advises limiting your internet activity on unsecured networks to casual browsing and avoiding activities that involve personal accounts or financial transactions.

For added protection, using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help encrypt your internet traffic and protect your data from prying eyes. By taking these precautions, you can ensure a safer travel experience and protect your personal information from cyber threats. Being mindful of your device's security not only helps you avoid data breaches but also allows you to focus on enjoying your journey with peace of mind.

What steps do you take to protect yourself from cyberattacks when in public? Share your thoughts and tips with our tech writer by emailing [email protected].