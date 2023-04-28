News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago BBC chairman Richard Sharp resigns over role in Boris Johnson loan
10 minutes ago Young drivers could be banned from giving friends a lift
1 hour ago Members of Unite have rejected the Government’s pay offer
1 hour ago Dog walker found dead in home after altercation in park
2 hours ago Google Earth reveals desolation in Mariupol after relentless bombing
2 hours ago Four popular dog toys that could kill them according to vet

Top cop promises 'stronger police presence' after figures reveal 100,000 unattended anti-social behaviour incidents

Police will be more visible on the streets of the North East, the region’s new chief constable has promised.

By Daniel Holland
Published 28th Apr 2023, 11:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 11:22 BST
Northumbria Police's new chief constable, Vanessa Jardine.Northumbria Police's new chief constable, Vanessa Jardine.
Northumbria Police's new chief constable, Vanessa Jardine.

After taking the helm at Northumbria Police earlier this month, Vanessa Jardine has pledged a “very deliberate” region-wide operation starting in June that aimed at making both her and officers a stronger presence in the communities they are tasked with protecting.

Ch Cons Jardine told journalists that the project would see officers out making arrests, carrying out warrants and also speaking to locals about issues in their area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The chief’s vow comes after it was revealed that more than 100,000 anti-social behaviour (ASB) reports across Northumberland and Tyne and Wear did not result in a police officer visiting the scene between 2019 and 2022 – with the percentage of reports attended dropping from 60% to 45% in that time.

Asked whether she would seek to reverse that trend, Ch Cons Jardine said: “We need to make sure we are attending the right incidents at the right time. We have seen increases in demand across a wide range of incidents.

Most Popular

“But I know how impactive ASB can be on a community and we need to make sure we are responding in the right way.”

She added: “One of the things policing should do is address anti-social behaviour. Local authorities have a lot of responsibility around ASB as well if you talk about noise nuisance, for example, or fly-tipping which does affect communities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I need to make sure that we are responding to the incidents we can make a difference for. If we do that properly and effectively, then we will be able to respond to more incidents.”