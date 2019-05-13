Tools worth thousands stolen from National Trust property

Police are appealing for help after a break-in at a National Trust property in Northumberland.

Several thousand pounds worth of tools were stolen from Seaton Delaval Hall on Tuesday, April 23.

Police received a report that individuals had entered the grounds of the Grade I listed house through a gate from the main road and broken into two storage containers on the site.

The suspects stole several thousand pounds worth of tools including two petrol generators, Stihl saws, Makita drills and radios, large batteries and other similar items.

The stolen goods would have needed a vehicle to take them away so officers are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident and saw a suspiciously parked car or anyone coming in or out of the property.

It is believed they were taken between 6pm and 9pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 101, quoting reference 52737E/19, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.