Three-week-old baby remains in critical condition as man charged with attempted murder of mum and son in Wallsend
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a mother and her three-week-old baby were stabbed in Wallsend.
At about 2.15pm on Wednesday, October 2 police received a report that a woman and her son had been assaulted inside an address on Portland Close.
Emergency services attended the address and found a 21-year-old woman and her three-week-old son with life-threatening injuries inside.
The woman is now in a serious but stable condition in hospital, however, the three-week-old baby remains in a critical condition.
A 27-year-old man, who is known to the victims, was arrested at the address on suspicion of attempted murder.
Now Denis Erdinch Beytula, 27, of Portland Close, Wallsend, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder.
He will appear in North Tyneside Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday).
Detective Chief Inspector Dave Cole, of Northumbria Police, said: “This has been a very difficult investigation and I know the wider community are in shock.
“A mother and her child have been seriously injured but I know the community in Wallsend will rally around them at what is a devastating time for the family.
“Thankfully the condition of the mother has improved over night and, although she is still in a serious condition, she is awake and talking in hospital.
“Her son remains in a critical condition and I know that doctors have been doing everything they can to save his life.
“Our investigation will continue today but I hope the fact that a man has been charged this morning will offer some reassurance to the public.
“I want to reiterate that this does not appear to be a random attack and that those involved are all known to each other – there is no wider risk to the public.
“It has also been a very traumatic incident for those officers who responded to this call. Together with paramedics they have saved the woman’s life and give the baby a fighting chance in hospital.”
Anyone who witnessed anything in the area of Portland Close can contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting log 539 02/10/19.