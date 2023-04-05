News you can trust since 1854
Three people appear in Newcastle Crown Court charged with murder after ambulance worker killed outside a Cramlington pub

Three people have appeared in court after an ambulance worker was killed and another man seriously injured outside a pub on Saturday night.

By Alex Storey
Published 5th Apr 2023, 17:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 17:32 BST

Sheldon Flanighan, 55, died after he was allegedly struck by a van following a disturbance in The Bay Horse Inn in Cramlington at around 10pm on Saturday, April 1.

Despite the best efforts of medics, Mr Flanighan, who was an off-duty ambulance care assistant, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other man was rushed to hospital where he remains.

Northumberland man Sheldon Flanighan was killed outside The Bay Horse Inn in Cramlington on Saturday.Northumberland man Sheldon Flanighan was killed outside The Bay Horse Inn in Cramlington on Saturday.
Northumberland man Sheldon Flanighan was killed outside The Bay Horse Inn in Cramlington on Saturday.
Toby Kelly, 37, of Wansbeck Avenue, Blyth; David Fairclough, 32, of Emerson Road, Newbiggin-by-the-Sea; and Shannon Wooden, 27, of Blyth, have all been charged with murder and attempted murder.

The defendants, who appeared at Newcastle Crown Court today (Wednesday, April 5) via video-link from prison, spoke only to confirm their names.

Judge Paul Sloan KC set a provisional trial date for October 3 and a plea hearing is due to take place next month.

Judge Sloan told the defendants: "I'm adjourning your cases to a further pre-trial hearing which will be listed on the 2nd of May of this year.

"You will each attend via prison court video link as you have attended today.

"I have also fixed a provisional trial date which will be on the 3rd of October.

"That will be reviewed at the hearing on the 2nd of May."

