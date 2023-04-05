Sheldon Flanighan, 55, died after he was allegedly struck by a van following a disturbance in The Bay Horse Inn in Cramlington at around 10pm on Saturday, April 1.

Despite the best efforts of medics, Mr Flanighan, who was an off-duty ambulance care assistant, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other man was rushed to hospital where he remains.

Northumberland man Sheldon Flanighan was killed outside The Bay Horse Inn in Cramlington on Saturday.

Toby Kelly, 37, of Wansbeck Avenue, Blyth; David Fairclough, 32, of Emerson Road, Newbiggin-by-the-Sea; and Shannon Wooden, 27, of Blyth, have all been charged with murder and attempted murder.

The defendants, who appeared at Newcastle Crown Court today (Wednesday, April 5) via video-link from prison, spoke only to confirm their names.

Judge Paul Sloan KC set a provisional trial date for October 3 and a plea hearing is due to take place next month.

Judge Sloan told the defendants: "I'm adjourning your cases to a further pre-trial hearing which will be listed on the 2nd of May of this year.

"You will each attend via prison court video link as you have attended today.

"I have also fixed a provisional trial date which will be on the 3rd of October.

