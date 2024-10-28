Three men charged in connection with alleged poaching offences in Northumberland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three men have been charged and cars and poaching equipment seized in Northumberland.

Recent enforcement by Northumbria Police’s Rural Crime Team led to a vehicle being seized in the Alnwick area from suspected poachers.

Three males were also stopped and searched in the Healey area, near Riding Mill, with items used in poaching seized, while a suspected poacher and his vehicle were stopped and he was arrested and charged for being drunk in charge of a motor vehicle.

Two men are also due in court for causing unnecessary suffering to a deer and two counts of entering land as a trespasser in pursuit of deer.

Inspector Garry Neill, of Northumbria Police’s Rural Crime Team has welcomed the latest results and urged residents to report all offences and suspicious activity.

He said: “We understand the concerns of the rural community when it comes to poaching, it has a massive impact from damage to gates and crops, trespassing on private land and the obvious devastation to local wildlife.

“We also understand the community are often reluctant to report matters. These incidents from the last two weeks will hopefully reinforce that we do take them seriously.

“Officers are better trained at dealing with poaching thanks to the work of the Rural Crime Team and our partners. We have more technology such as drones and dedicated rural response hubs all of which help us deal with poaching but only if we are aware of where it is happening. For this we rely on the community.”

Anyone who sees anything suspicious in their community should report it to police via its website, on social media or call 101.