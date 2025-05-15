Three men arrested after suspected cannabis farm found in Rothbury

Three men have been arrested after the discovery of a suspected cannabis farm in Rothbury.

Police enquiries are on-going and an appeal for further information has been issued.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At around 12.30pm on Wednesday (May 14), we were alerted to suspicious activity at a premises on High Street in Rothbury.

“When officers attended the scene to carry out enquiries, they uncovered a suspected cannabis farm.

Police at the scene in Rothbury. Picture: Steven Bridgettplaceholder image
“This is now in the process of being dismantled.

“Three men – aged 39, 40 and 42 – were arrested on suspicion of production of a class B drug. They remain in police custody at this time.

"Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to get in touch by sending a direct message on social media, or by using live chat and report forms on our website.

“Those unable to make contact in these ways can call 101. Please quote crime reference: 054216S/25.”

