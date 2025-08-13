Thousands of illicit cigarettes seized during multi-agency operation in Northumberland

Thousands of illicit cigarettes and tobacco have been seized in south-east Northumberland.

The multi-agency strike involved officers from Trading Standards, Northumbria Police and the Immigration Service.

They attended a business location and then a private home that was being used as a ‘safe house’ to store the illicit goods.

During the search of the private house, 18,540 illicit cigarettes were discovered.

During the course of an investigation Northumbria Police had visited a separate residential property and had seized a further 15,400 illicit cigarettes and 160 pouches of illicit hand rolled tobacco.

The cigarettes and tobacco from both seizures are linked to a business premises where they were to be offered for sale.

Trading Standards have confirmed that they are carrying out further investigations into the suppliers of the illicit tobacco and cigarettes seized during this operation.

Cllr Gordon Stewart, cabinet member for Public Safety at Northumberland County Council, said: “This illicit tobacco and cigarettes was destined to be sold across Northumberland.

“A seizure of this size will make a huge impact on the organised crime gangs who were set to profit from this, and will significantly disrupt this illegal supply chain across our region.”

He added: “With the help of the public within our neighbourhoods and the efforts of our Trading Standards team, our aim is to stop the supply of illicit tobacco across all communities in Northumberland and ensure that those responsible are brought to account. “

A Keep It Out campaign is being run by Fresh, a regional tobacco control programme.

Ailsa Rutter, director of Fresh and Balance said: “Two out of three people who smoke will die early because of tobacco, whether they smoke legal or illegal tobacco. Illegal tobacco dealers are linked to criminality and are fuelling ill health in our local communities, helping children to get hooked.

“Tackling illegal tobacco is vital as part of efforts to make smoking history for future generations and help reduce the misery of smoking-related diseases such as lung cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. This is more excellent work from Northumberland County Council’s Trading Standards to take it off the streets.”

Information about illegal tobacco can be reported anonymously at www.keepitout.co.uk or by phoning 0300 999 0000. Reports can also be made in confidence by email to [email protected] or by phoning 01670 623870.