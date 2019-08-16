This is what you should do if you suspect a cannabis farm in your neighbourhood
Would you contact the police if you suspected criminal activity in your street?
Northumbria Police has called on the public to be its “eyes and ears” on the ground if they notice something suspicious where they live.
Following the discovery of two cannabis farms in South Tyneside in recent weeks, the force paid tribute to members of the community who contacted them with information, which led to the operations being uncovered.
Sergeant Craig Sherriff, of Northumbria Police, said it’s “imperative” that the force continues to track down illegal drugs and remove them from the streets.
The public are the police’s “eyes and ears” out in the community, he said – and can play their part in supporting the force’s zero-tolerance policy against drugs crime.
Sgt Sheriff added: “We would always encourage anybody who believes somebody is using a property for this purpose to contact police.”
So, what are the signs to look out for if you suspect a cannabis farm?
BBC Crimewatch has previously issued a range of tips if you are not sure what to look for.
Neighbours should be wary of people coming and going from a premises regularly, and only staying for short periods of time.
Blacked-out windows and closed curtains are also warning signs, as is considerable heat coming from the property.
If you spot industrial equipment or gardening gear being taken in, this could be to assist with the creation or maintenance of a cannabis farm.
Tips for landlords include noticing large electricity bills, tenants wanting to pay in cash or choosing to meet away from the property.