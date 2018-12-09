Thieves use dumper truck to smash their way into village shop and steal cash machine

Police are hunting thieves who smashed their way into a village store using a dumper truck and stole its cash machine.

The raid happened in the early hours of Saturday at the McColl's shop in Cleveland Terrace, Newbiggin-by-the-Sea.

The raid was at McColl's in Newbiggin, which used to be a Co-op store. Pic@ Google Maps.

It is understood that the vehicle which was driven into the building, causing extensive damage, had been stolen from Ashington.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson confirmed: “We are investigating the theft of a cash machine from the McColl’s shop on Cleveland Terrace, Newbiggin.

“In the early hours of Saturday morning, police received a report that a dumper truck had been driven into the shop and an ATM was subsequently taken.

“The truck, which police believe to have been stolen from the Woodhorn Lane area of Ashington, was later recovered, but the occupants had made off.

“An investigation is underway to locate those responsible.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 54 081218, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”