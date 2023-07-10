Serial criminal Dane Richardson also caused £2,500 worth of damage during a separate break-in on April 20.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the 23-year-old targeted supermarkets in Northumberland and stole a total of £950 worth of food and other items.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Robinson-Young, prosecuting, said: "Between April 4-27, Dane Richardson stole food and items with a cumulative value of £950 from Aldi, ASDA, Farmfoods, the Co-op and Morrisons in the town centre area of Blyth.

Newcastle Crown Court.

"When challenged by staff in the shops he stole from, Richardson would often become aggressive and threaten those who tried to prevent him.

"On April 30, Dane Richardson stole a pedal cycle with the value of £400."

The court heard he was caught by neighbours on doorbell footage and the bike was eventually bought back by the victim's mother for £20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Robinson-Young said Richardson also broke into Aldi on April 20 where he was seen fleeing from with another male after causing £2,500 damage to the store.

The court heard he was later identified by CCTV and was recognised by members of staff who viewed the footage.

Richardson, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to nine counts of theft from a shop as well as theft of a bike and a non-dwelling burglary.

Penny Hall, defending, told the court Richardson had suffered a traumatic childhood which include the death of his father.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miss Hall said: These offences occurred over about a three-week period. The defendant is 23-years-of age so still very young.

"It is clear he has a significant problem with drugs."

Ms Hall said her client had told her he didn't want to end up like the older inmates in prison.

Mr Recorder Nathan Adams told Richardson that it wasn't too late to get himself on the right path.

The judge said: "You get one chance at that. It's not an easy chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a chance to see whether you really want to get over the drug problem and stop all of this shoplifting."