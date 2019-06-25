These are the most-stolen cars across the Northumbria Police force area
Ford Focus owners across Tyne and Wear best be on their guard, as the car is announced as the most-frequently stolen across the police force area.
According to data obtained by GoCompare under Freedom of Information laws, Northumbria Police revealed the models of vehicle most-frequently stolen across their force area.
The Ford Focus is the most-wanted model across the patch, with 55 thefts reported in 2018.
Here is the top five in full:
1. Ford Focus - 55 thefts reported in 20182. Vauxhall Corsa - 43 thefts reported in 20183. Vauxhall Astra - 38 thefts reported in 20184. Volkswagen Golf - 34 thefts reported in 20185. Ford Fiesta - 30 thefts reported in 2018
GoCompare sent requests to police forces across the country to find out where the highest numbers of car thefts were reported.
Northumbria was one of the least-affected areas, ranking 11th for the overall number of vehicle thefts out of the 17 forces analysed.
There were 907 cars reported stolen to Northumbria Police last year.
A force spokesperson said: "We are committed to tackling car-related crime and we would like to reassure the public that police actively investigate all reports made to us. "Unfortunately there are opportunist thieves who will take advantage of an unlocked vehicle so we would ask members of the public to take an extra moment to ensure their doors are locked, and that any items are not left on display.”