News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy
Phillip Schofield has left This Morning after 20 years
Levi Davis’ instagram active months after X Factor star vanished
Flight makes ‘emergency stop’ after customer notices ‘burning’ smell
Man (37) mauled to death by dog
Escape to Chateau pair break silence after Channel 4 axe
Areas of north Northumberland which had the most reported crimes in March.Areas of north Northumberland which had the most reported crimes in March.
Areas of north Northumberland which had the most reported crimes in March.

The 19 locations in north Northumberland where the Home Office says most crime is committed

New figures reveal where most crime in north Northumberland is reportedly committed.

By Ian Smith
Published 21st May 2023, 08:00 BST

The Home Office data for March 2023 is published on its www.police.uk website with all incidents said to have taken place “on or near” named locations.

Twenty-seven incidents, including 13 anti-social behaviour incidents, five public order incidents and five violent or sexual offences are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

1. Alnwick town centre

Twenty-seven incidents, including 13 anti-social behaviour incidents, five public order incidents and five violent or sexual offences are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales
Twenty-seven incidents, including eight anti-social behaviour incidents, five violent or sexual offences and five criminal damage/ arson are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

2. Amble town centre

Twenty-seven incidents, including eight anti-social behaviour incidents, five violent or sexual offences and five criminal damage/ arson are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Twenty-seven incidents, including eight violent and sexual offences, seven anti-social behaviour incidents and four criminal damage/arson incidents, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

3. Barresdale, Alnwick

Twenty-seven incidents, including eight violent and sexual offences, seven anti-social behaviour incidents and four criminal damage/arson incidents, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Nineteen incidents, including nine violence/sexual offences, four anti-social behaviour incidents and two burglaries, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

4. Berwick town centre

Nineteen incidents, including nine violence/sexual offences, four anti-social behaviour incidents and two burglaries, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5