The 19 locations in north Northumberland where the Home Office says most crime is committed

New figures reveal where most crime in north Northumberland is reportedly committed.
The Home Office data for March 2023 is published on its www.police.uk website with all incidents said to have taken place “on or near” named locations.
1. Alnwick town centre
Twenty-seven incidents, including 13 anti-social behaviour incidents, five public order incidents and five violent or sexual offences are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Jane Coltman
2. Amble town centre
Twenty-seven incidents, including eight anti-social behaviour incidents, five violent or sexual offences and five criminal damage/ arson are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Google
3. Barresdale, Alnwick
Twenty-seven incidents, including eight violent and sexual offences, seven anti-social behaviour incidents and four criminal damage/arson incidents, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Google
4. Berwick town centre
Nineteen incidents, including nine violence/sexual offences, four anti-social behaviour incidents and two burglaries, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location Photo: Jane Coltman