Tenant who seriously assaulted partner is evicted from Blyth home

Shurn Lillico, also known as Shurn Hall, was evicted from his council property in Warwick Street, Blyth. Picture courtesy of Google Maps

It is the third eviction undertaken by Northumberland County Council in the last month as it clamps down on persistent anti-social behaviour, which officials say will send a clear message that crime and anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated on estates in the county.

Shurn Lillico, also known as Shurn Hall, was a tenant at 14 E Warwick Street from November 2020 and was evicted for a range of offences including theft and assault.

Shurn failed to disclose information on his Homefinder application in relation to convictions.

It is made clear in the tenancy agreement that the council may seek to repossess a home if a tenant knowingly or recklessly gives the county council false information to get a tenancy.

On February 12, 2021, Shurn subjected his partner to a serious and sustained assault at the premises on Warwick Street, causing her serious injuries.

Shurn has not been at the property for a number of months and has failed to notify the council of his intentions regarding the tenancy.

Northumberland County Council in partnership with Northumbria Police carried out the eviction through the courts.

Philip Soderquest, head of housing and public protection at Northumberland County Council, said: “Seeking the eviction of a tenant is not a decision we take lightly, but our message is strong and clear; anti-social behaviour and criminal behaviour, whether it takes place in the property or in the community, will not be tolerated and is taken very seriously by this council.

"We hope our actions offer peace of mind to the local residents who have been affected by his behaviour.

“We hope that our action will mean residents are no longer frightened to come forward and speak out and to provide evidence, whilst also sending out a clear message to those causing trouble that should they persist, then they too could lose their home.”

Last month, Stephanie Marshall, of 10 Burns Avenue, Blyth, was evicted from her home for a range of offences including ongoing anti-social behaviour and subjecting residents to noise, nuisance, verbal abuse and intimidation.