National Police Air Service helped chase down the bike.

Two teens in handcuffs after a police pursuit – thanks to determined officers on the ground and in the sky.

Shortly before 3.35pm on Monday (July 7), specialist officers from the Force’s Motorcycle Unit sighted a vehicle of interest in Cramlington.

It was alleged to have no vehicle registration plates displayed – and the pillion passenger was not wearing a helmet.

The rider of the Yamaha motorbike made off from police after being instructed to stop, and a pursuit was swiftly authorised.

The bike was seized by police officers.

Roads Policing officers on the ground led the chase, with support above from airborne National Police Air Service (NPAS) colleagues in a helicopter.

The male passenger decamped near to Laverock Hall and was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon after being found with a lock knife.

The 17-year-old has since been referred to youth services.

Meanwhile, the driver continued to travel at speed through Blyth and Cramlington for 20 minutes but was brought to a dramatic stop by officers.

He was removed from the bike by an off-duty officer from the Force’s Firearms Support Unit, who was walking his dog near to the Keel Row Pub in Seaton Delaval.

Keen to offer a helping hand, an NPAS officer jumped from the aircraft as it was landing to support with detaining him.

The 17-year-old rider was swiftly arrested and the bike seized – with officers also linking him and the bike to another fail to stop incident on July 3 in Cramlington.

He has since been charged with a string of offences including two counts of dangerous driving, and two counts of failing to stop for police.

He been released on police bail and is scheduled to appear before magistrates in North Tyneside later this month.

Inspector Phil Patterson, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was a cracking job, with two males arrested thanks to the sheer determination of officers both on and off duty.

“It’s brilliant to see such dedication and teamwork playing out to put a suspected dangerous driver and his passenger to a stop.

“This type of behaviour won’t be tolerated on our region’s roads, and Northumbria Police do pursue motorcycles and will continue to do so when deemed appropriate.

“Where this isn’t possible, we have a range of other tactics at our disposal to catch up with riders including deploying drones and calling on the assistance of NPAS colleagues.”

Inspector Phil Emmerson, NPAS Regional Operations Manager, said: “This is yet another demonstration of how our air crews will do all they can to ensure suspects are apprehended and our police colleagues on the ground are fully supported.

“It is a great example of air and ground units working together, with clear communication, to keep the public safe.”