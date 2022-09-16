The 35-year-old father of two and his partner were on a night out when they encountered a group of teenagers at an underpass near Romsey Close in Cramlington, in the early hours of May 29 last year.

Following a short verbal altercation, an attack ensued which saw Danny, who lived in the town, kicked, punched and knocked to the ground before being stamped on.

He was rushed to hospital but sadly died the following day from his injuries.

Teenagers sentenced for the killing of Danny Humble. Pictured clockwise, from top left, Bailey Wilson, Alistair Dickson, Kyros Robinson, Owen Soones and Ethan Scott.

An investigation was launched and seven teenage males – aged between 16 and 17 at the time – were arrested and later charged with murder.

All denied the offence.

Following a trial in July, a jury at Newcastle Crown Court found 18-year-old Alistair Dickson, of Hawkins Way, Blyth, guilty of murder.

Ethan Scott, of Mallard Way, Blyth; Kyros Robinson, of Woodside Avenue, Seaton Delaval; Bailey Wilson, of Mitford Avenue, Blyth; and Owen Soones of Newsham Road, Blyth, all aged between 18 and 19, were found guilty of manslaughter.

Today, at Newcastle Crown Court, Dickson was sentenced to 12 years, while Scott, Robinson, Wilson and Soones were each handed a six-and-a-half year jail sentence.

Mr Justice Bennathan told them: "Nothing I can say or do and no sentence I can pass can heal the devastation you have brought about by the violence you inflicted on Daniel Humble in the early hours of Saturday May 29."

The judge said the interaction between Mr Humble and his killers had started with a conversation about television presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly and added: "One of the group commented he looked like either Ant or Dec, the well known television personalities.

"Those actions were perhaps over familiar or showing off but at that stage nothing offensive and certainly nothing criminal."

The judge said it remains unclear what was said during the exchange to spark the violence.

The judge said he was satisfied there was no premeditation in the attack and that the killers were "immature".

Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Brooks, of Northumbria Police, led the investigation. She said: “This is an extremely tragic case which has seen two children left without a father and a family devastated.

"Our thoughts very much remain with Danny’s loved ones and we will continue to support them in any way we can.

“I would like to thank them for their patience and commend them for the dignity they have shown during the investigation and throughout the court proceedings.

“This has been a complex investigation which relied on the support of the community and witnesses who came forward – and I would again like to thank everyone for their assistance.”

Det Chief Insp Brooks added: “So many lives have been destroyed by what happened that night.

“Those responsible have not only caused pain and suffering to Danny’s family but also for their own loved ones.

“This case clearly shows that no-one wins where violence is concerned and I want to send a clear message to anyone who believes that such actions are acceptable – the consequences are devastating and can rip lives apart.

“As a force, we are fully committed to tackling violent crime and we will continue to play our part to ensure the region remains one of the safest in the country.”

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Kim McGuinness, said: “I, like the whole of our region, was shocked and angered by Danny Humble’s murder. My thoughts remain with his partner, children, family and friends – all whose lives have been left devastated by the senseless attack last summer. For those who lost their loved one, these sentences may not be enough, and I think many of us will understand why.

“I want to thank our Northumbria Police officers who have worked tirelessly on what has been a difficult case, as well as the local community who were sickened by what happened yet came together to assist police investigations as best they could.