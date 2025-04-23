Teenagers arrested in North Tyneside in connection with suspected theft of motorbike in Ashington
Just before 9.30pm on Tuesday, a BMW motorbike which was reported to have been stolen from the Ashington area was seen on High Street East in Wallsend.
Within minutes, police were on the scene and had detained a 16-year-old boy.
Officers uncovered bolt cutters placed in the rear box of the bike and the teenager was arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle.
While searching him they found a six-inch knife, with the boy then further arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.
Hours later and following further enquiries, shortly after 4am police located a 15-year-old boy in the Burradon area who is also believed to be connected to the theft of the motorbike and he was arrested on suspicion of theft. Both teenagers remain in police custody at this time.
The motorbike is now in the process of being returned to its rightful owner.
Superintendent Jamie Pitt, of Northumbria Police’s North Tyneside Area Command, said: “This was a fantastic piece of work from our officers who after being informed that a suspected stolen bike was being ridden in the area, quickly managed to chase it down and make an arrest, with another swiftly following hours later.
“We’re pleased to say that we’re arranging the return of the bike to its rightful owner and would pass on our appreciation to them for their co-operation.
“I hope this sends a strong message to anybody going out intent on stealing vehicles in our communities.”