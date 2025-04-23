Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Teenagers have been arrested in connection with the suspected theft of a motorbike.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just before 9.30pm on Tuesday, a BMW motorbike which was reported to have been stolen from the Ashington area was seen on High Street East in Wallsend.

Within minutes, police were on the scene and had detained a 16-year-old boy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers uncovered bolt cutters placed in the rear box of the bike and the teenager was arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle.

News from Northumbria Police.

While searching him they found a six-inch knife, with the boy then further arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

Hours later and following further enquiries, shortly after 4am police located a 15-year-old boy in the Burradon area who is also believed to be connected to the theft of the motorbike and he was arrested on suspicion of theft. Both teenagers remain in police custody at this time.

The motorbike is now in the process of being returned to its rightful owner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Superintendent Jamie Pitt, of Northumbria Police’s North Tyneside Area Command, said: “This was a fantastic piece of work from our officers who after being informed that a suspected stolen bike was being ridden in the area, quickly managed to chase it down and make an arrest, with another swiftly following hours later.

“We’re pleased to say that we’re arranging the return of the bike to its rightful owner and would pass on our appreciation to them for their co-operation.

“I hope this sends a strong message to anybody going out intent on stealing vehicles in our communities.”