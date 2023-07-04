The male has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in connection with the incident.

Police were called to Tynemouth Longsands shortly after 9.30pm on June 16 after the incident was reported, where they found three male victims, aged 18, 17, and 16.

All three were suffering facial injuries after having an unknown substance thrown at them, and the 18-year-old had an eye injury after he had been kicked in the head.

The alleged assault took place at Tynemouth Longsands.

All three were taken to hospital with minor injuries and have since been discharged.

The 17-year-old charged in relation to the incident, who cannot be named due to his age, is also facing charges over unrelated offences of assault, possession of an offensive weapon, affray, and breaching a civil injunction.

A 16-year-old male suspect who was also arrested in connection with the incident remains on police bail.

Inspector Jennifer Bushby of Northumbria Police said: “This was clearly a serious incident and a male will now appear before the courts in relation to it.

“I would ask that everyone respects the live legal proceedings and avoids any speculation or commentary both on social media and out in the community.

“I hope this shows the community of Tynemouth and the wider region how committed we are to tackling pockets of disorder and pursuing suspects.

“I want to offer my thanks to the overwhelming majority of people who come to the award-winning beaches of North Tyneside and treat them, and everyone else, with respect and kindness.

“Together, we can make sure they continue to be a fantastic place to live, work, and visit.”