Teenager in court after writing off car when crashing into a telegraph pole in Berwick

A teenager who made off in a car and then wrote it off in a crash has appeared in court.
By Ian Smith
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 12:00 BST
Connor Towson, 19, from Greendale Court in Wooler, pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated vehicle taking.

Berwick magistrates heard the defendant crashed a VW Golf into a telegraph pole and hedge on Etal Road in Tweedmouth, Berwick, on September 26.

James Long, prosecuting, said the defendant and others had been ‘driving around Northumberland’ and ended up at Morrisons car park in Berwick.

Berwick magistrates' court.

"While there the defendant took car keys from the owner and drove off,” he said. “A short time after he was involved in a crash and left the scene.

"The police are contacted and the defendant is later arrested. DNA evidence linked him to driving the vehicle.”

The defendant also admitted driving without third party insurance and driving without the required licence.

The case was adjourned until May 9 for pre-sentence reports.