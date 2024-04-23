Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Connor Towson, 19, from Greendale Court in Wooler, pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated vehicle taking.

Berwick magistrates heard the defendant crashed a VW Golf into a telegraph pole and hedge on Etal Road in Tweedmouth, Berwick, on September 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Long, prosecuting, said the defendant and others had been ‘driving around Northumberland’ and ended up at Morrisons car park in Berwick.

Berwick magistrates' court.

"While there the defendant took car keys from the owner and drove off,” he said. “A short time after he was involved in a crash and left the scene.

"The police are contacted and the defendant is later arrested. DNA evidence linked him to driving the vehicle.”

The defendant also admitted driving without third party insurance and driving without the required licence.