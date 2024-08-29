Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenager has been convicted of murdering 15-year-old Holly Newton in Hexham.

He was also found guilty of grievous bodily harm with intent against a then 16-year-old boy as part of the targeted attack last year.

The now 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had previously admitted manslaughter and possession of a bladed article.

However, he denied murder and grievous bodily harm with intent and had been on trial for six weeks at Newcastle Crown Court.

Holly Newton was murdered in an attack in an alleyway in Hexham.

Today (Thursday), a jury convicted him of both charges. He was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced at the same court on October 31 and November 1.

Shortly after 5.10pm on Friday, January 27, Northumbria Police officers were called to a report of a serious assault of a boy and girl in the Priestpopple area of Hexham.

Emergency services attended and found them in a nearby alleyway with several stab wounds. They were both rushed to hospital for treatment, with Holly in a critical condition.

Despite the efforts of medical staff, Holly – who was from the Haltwhistle area – died as a result of her injuries.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, remained in hospital for treatment and was later discharged.

Officers swiftly detained another boy – then 16 – at the scene of the crime following the attack.

As part of the subsequent investigation, detectives trawled nearby CCTV footage and spoke to a number of witnesses.

This led them to discover the masked defendant had been following the pair – who were unaware of his presence – as they walked through Hexham.

The offender was armed with a kitchen knife concealed in his trouser leg and frequently stopped to hide and make fake phone calls in a bid to stay out of sight.

As the pair visited a takeaway on the town’s high street, he has then approached Holly and asked her to speak with him in a nearby alleyway.

After a brief conversation, the offender launched a violent attack on Holly, stabbing her multiple times.

When her friend heard Holly cry out, he left the shop and intervened, before he was also stabbed in the shoulder and leg.

The individual was subsequently charged with Holly’s murder.

Area Commander for Northumberland, Chief Superintendent Sam Rennison of Northumbria Police, said: “This is a truly tragic case in which a 15-year-old girl – with so much to look forward to in life – has had her future taken away.

“It is clear that Holly was a very popular girl and is sorely missed by so many. Our thoughts very much continue to be with her loved ones and friends following their devastating loss.

“I also want to pay tribute to the bravery of the boy who was attacked while coming to the aid of his friend.

“We will continue to support both families in any way we can. I also recognise the impact the tragic events of that evening have had on the close-knit community of Hexham and further afield.

“As a community, we came together and I would like to thank everyone who provided information for our investigation and those who shared kind words of support for the families involved.”