Teenager charged with shopping centre murder of solicitor Peter Duncan
A teenager has been charged with the murder of solicitor Peter Duncan.
Mr Duncan, 52, died in hospital after he was apparently stabbed with a screwdriver inside shopping centre doors at Old Eldon Square, Newcastle city centre, at 6.20pm on Wednesday.
Eight male teenagers were later arrested in connection with his death and Northumbria Police confirmed on Saturday afternoon that a 17-year-old male youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with murder, possession of an offensive weapon and theft.
He is due to appear before North Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
Officers have now also recovered a screwdriver which is believed to be the weapon used.
Males aged 14, 15 and 17 have been released under investigation.
Two males aged 15 and two aged 17 will face no further action.
Northumbria Police area commander, Chief Superintendent Ged Noble, said: “This continues to be an extremely difficult time for the family and loved ones of Peter and we ask that their privacy is respected.
“We know that these types of incidents can have a big impact on the local community. I want to reassure the public and businesses that we are doing all we can to prevent incidents of this tragic nature and ensure people feel safe.
“I also want to thank those who have come forward with information and for the public’s patience during our investigation.”
Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference number 281 15/08/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.