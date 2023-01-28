Teenager arrested on suspicion of murder after girl, 15, dies following suspected assault in Hexham

Shortly after 5.10pm on Friday (January 27) police were alerted by the ambulance service to a report of a teenage boy and girl being injured in the Priestpopple area of the town centre.

Emergency services attended the scene where the boy and girl – aged 16 and 15 – had suffered injuries consistent with having been caused by a bladed article.

They were both taken to hospital with serious injuries, with the girl’s injuries described as life-threatening.

A murder investigation has been launched./Photo: North News and Pictures

Sadly, despite the best efforts of hospital staff, the girl died later on Friday evening. The boy suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Both of their families are being supported by specially-trained officers.

Northumbria Police has said that an investigation was immediately launched, and a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of assault, and later on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody at this time.

Chief Superintendent Sam Rennison, Area Commander for Northumberland and North Tyneside, of Northumbria Police, said: “A teenage girl has sadly died, leaving her family completely devastated beyond words. Another boy has also been seriously injured.

Police have asked people not to speculate on details of the investigation./Photo: North News and Pictures

“Our thoughts are very much with their loved ones at this awful time, and we are supporting them in every way we can.

“We are determined to find out exactly what happened and bring anyone involved to justice. A full investigation is ongoing into the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

“We have arrested a teenager in relation to the incident and officers remain in the area to carry out a range of enquiries and offer reassurance to the community.

“While our investigation is at an early stage, we do believe all those involved are known to each other.

A police cordon in place in Hexham on Friday night./Photo: North News and Pictures

Thanking the public for their support and asking people not to speculate on details of the investigation, she added: “What might seem like an innocent post on social media to you, could in reality disrupt an ongoing investigation and cause further upset to the family of the victims.

“We would ask that if you did see something or have information in relation to what has happened, and have not yet spoken to us, please come forward directly to officers.”

In a statement issued on Saturday afternoon (January 28), Councillor Glen Sanderson, Leader of Northumberland County Council, said: “We are deeply saddened to hear about this tragic incident in Hexham and our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the young people's’ families and friends at this very distressing time.

"As a council we will be providing every support we can."

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder./Photo: North News and Pictures

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on Northumbria Police’s website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20230127-0795.