Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward with information after a road traffic collision in Northumberland left a woman with serious injuries.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shortly before 3.30pm yesterday (Tuesday, February 25), police received a report of a collision on the A1068 in the Widdrington area.

It was reported that a black Ford Focus car travelling eastbound had left the carriageway before overturning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services attended and following enquiries a woman – aged 18 – who is believed to have been a passenger of the vehicle – was found at an address in the Ashington area.

News from Northumbria Police.

She was taken to hospital for treatment of serious injuries and remains in hospital in a serious condition.

Police have arrested a man – aged 18 – on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He remains in police custody.

They have launched a full investigation into the report and they are asking for any witnesses who were in the area at the time of the incident to contact them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are also keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage of the moments leading up to the vehicle overturning.

A1068, Widdrington.

Witnesses should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media, use the live chat function on the Force website or go to https://www.northumbria.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

For those looking to upload dashcam footage, go to https://www.northumbria.police.uk/police-forces/northumbria police/areas/campaigns/campaigns/submit-your-dashcam-footage/

For those unable to contact the Force via those ways, call 101.

Please quote reference number NP-20250225-0675.