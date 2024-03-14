Teenager, 16, arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery in Rothbury

Police have arrested a teenager on suspicion of attempted robbery in Rothbury.
The male, aged 16, has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

The alleged incident was reported at an address on Woodlands around 6.30am on Tuesday, March 12.

Northumbria Police said the female occupant of the home opened the door to a male, who allegedly demanded her car keys at knifepoint, pushing her to the floor. It was reported the homeowner managed to kick the door closed and the male made off empty handed.