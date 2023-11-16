Three men remain on police bail as officers continue to investigate vandalism of the iconic Sycamore Gap tree in Northumberland.

The tree by Hadrian’s Wall was felled overnight between September 27 and 28 in what police believe was a deliberate act of vandalism.

A range of enquiries have been ongoing ever since, with the support of partners, as officers work to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding the damage and identify anyone involved.

Two men in their 30s, and one man in his 60s, who were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage remain on police bail.

The iconic tree appeared in the 1991 Kevin Costner film Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

A teenage boy who was initially arrested in connection with the report and bailed will now face no further action by police.

Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Fenney-Menzies, of Northumbria Police, said: “We completely recognise the feeling of loss in the community and further afield following the deliberate felling of Sycamore Gap.

“I would like to reassure the public that our investigation continues, and we remain committed to establishing the full circumstances surrounding the damage, and in bringing any offenders to justice.

“As always, we continue to welcome any new information from members of the public that could assist us in getting answers. Please know that your support could prove vital to our enquiries.

“I’d also like to remind the public that this remains a live investigation so, for that reason, please continue to avoid any speculation both in the community and online – including on social media.”