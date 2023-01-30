Holly Newton was just 15 when she died.

The 16-year-old is alleged to have killed the 15-year-old and attacked her boyfriend, 16, in the Priestpopple area of Hexham early on Friday evening.

Holly’s boyfriend was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the incident, which happened shortly after 5.10pm. He remains in hospital in a stable condition.

A candle-lighting service was held at Hexham Abbey so people could pay tribute to the schoolgirl, who lived in Haltwhistle.

Chief Superintendent Sam Rennison, area commander for Northumberland and North Tyneside, said: “Holly still had so much left to look forward to in life, and this tragic incident has left her family devastated beyond words.

“Their grief simply cannot be put into words, and our thoughts are with both families involved and their loved ones as we continue to support them in every way we can.

“The investigation is ongoing and I’d like to show my appreciation to the people of Hexham – and beyond – who have greatly assisted with our inquiries and shown their support.

“While our enquiries continue, we do believe all those involved are known to each other and there is no wider risk to the public.

“With a teenage boy now charged in connection with this incident, I would also ask that everyone continues to avoid any speculation, both out in the community and on social media, that could jeopardise the live legal

proceedings.

“I would also remind people that the person who has been charged is under the age of 18, is legally entitled to anonymity and must not be named or identified.”

Holly was a pupil at Queen Elizabeth High School in Hexham. It said: "We are devastated at the loss of Holly, a truly lovely student who was quiet, conscientious, helpful and kind.”

The teenager charged with murder has also been charged with attempted murder and possessing an offensive weapon.

Holly’s mum Micala Trussler wrote on Facebook over the weekend that the teenager had “loved animals” and she was organising a tribute for her this Friday at 5.10pm, exactly one week since she died.

She said she would be taking purple lights and purple candles to the memorial event.

