Teenage boy arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing in Ashington

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 1st Nov 2024, 15:33 BST
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 6.50am today (Friday) we received a report of a disturbance at an address on Alexandra Road, in Ashington.

“It was reported that a man in his 70s and a woman in her 60s had both sustained injuries consistent with being caused by a bladed article.

“Emergency services attended and both the man and woman were taken to hospital where they remain in stable conditions.

News from Northumbria Police.

“A full investigation is underway and officers have arrested a boy – aged 14 – on suspicion of attempted murder. He is currently in police custody.

“Officers remain at the scene to carry out enquiries and there is no wider risk to the public.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media, use the live chat function on go to https://www.northumbria.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

For those unable to contact these ways, call 101.

Please quote log number NP-20241101-0210.

