A full investigation was launched after the tree was felled overnight Wednesday/Thursday in what Northumbria Police believe was a deliberate act of vandalism.

A range of enquiries are ongoing, with the support of partners, as officers look to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding the damage and identify anyone involved.

On Friday, Northumbria Police said: “A 16-year-old male was arrested in connection with the incident. He has since been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.”

The fallen tree at Sycamore Gap. Picture: Northumberland National Park/Gary Pickles

Superintendent Kevin Waring, of Northumbria Police, previously said: “This is a world-renowned landmark and the events have caused significant shock, sadness and anger throughout the local community and beyond.

“An investigation was immediately launched following this vandalism, and we have arrested one suspect in connection with our enquiries.

“Given our investigation remains at a very early stage, we are keeping an open mind.

“I am appealing to the public for information to assist us – if you have seen or heard anything suspicious that may be of interest to us, please let us know.

Sycamore Gap, Hadrian's Wall. Picture: Pixabay

“Any information – no matter how small or insignificant you think it may be – could prove absolutely crucial to our enquiries.”

Northumbria Police & Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness said: “This senseless crime has forever damaged an icon in the North East, I think we all as a region feel shocked at what has happened.

“Sycamore Gap was a place of happy and moving memories for millions of people, and a symbol of home for people around the world.

“It’s important now that we let justice take its course, and my thanks are with our hardworking police officers for their actions.”

Sycamore Gap was voted English Tree of the Year in 2016 in the Woodland Trust’s awards and is much-loved by people from across the world.

It was also known as the Robin Hood Tree after featuring in the 1991 Kevin Costner film, 'Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves.'