Two men have been found guilty over the felling of the Sycamore Gap tree.

An investigation has been ongoing since the iconic Northumberland tree was cut down in September 2023.

As a result, Daniel Graham, 39, and Adam Carruthers, 32, both from the Carlisle area of Cumbria, were charged with criminal damage to the tree and also Hadrian’s Wall.

Both men denied the offences but on Friday, May 9, been found guilty on all counts by a jury following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

Adam Carruthers, 32, and Daniel Graham, 39, have been found guilty of felling the Sycamore Gap tree.

The court was told the two of them travelled to the site overnight on September 27, where one of them filmed the other using a chainsaw to fell the tree – before taking a small section with them.

As a result of the tree being cut down, damage was also caused to Hadrian’s Wall which is a Scheduled Ancient Monument and a World Heritage Site.

In the days following, the pair exchanged messages and voice notes gloating at the outpouring of emotion and the consequences of their actions.

They are now due to be sentenced on July 15. Both have been remanded in custody until this date.

Northumberland superintendent Kevin Waring, of Northumbria Police, said: “The Sycamore Gap tree was an iconic landmark – recognisable across the world – and which held a special place in the hearts of many.

“In September 2023, we woke to the devastating news that the tree had been cut down.

“Since then, we have been carrying out a meticulous investigation to identify those responsible.

“Due to the unwavering commitment of those involved in the case, today we have seen two men be found guilty of damaging not only the tree but also Hadrian’s Wall.

“We often hear references made to mindless acts of vandalism – but that term has never been more relevant than today in describing the actions of those individuals.

“At no point have the two men given an explanation for why they targeted the tree – and there never could be a justifiable one.”

He added: “Throughout, we have recognised the strength of feeling not only here in the North East – but also further afield – that the felling has caused.

“We understand that remains to this day, and would ask that people continue to respect the judicial process as we now await sentencing.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the public and our partners, who have supported our investigation throughout and helped ensure those responsible have been brought to justice.”

A spokesperson for the National Trust said: “We would like to thank Northumbria Police and the Crown Prosecution Service for their work in bringing this case to a resolution.

“The needless felling of the Sycamore Gap tree shocked people around the country and overseas, demonstrating the powerful connection between people and our natural heritage. It was felt particularly deeply here in the north east of England where the tree was an emblem of the region and the backdrop to many personal memories.

“We're now focussed on creating a positive legacy for the tree, working in partnership with others. This includes planting the 49 'Trees of Hope' grown from the original sycamore in communities across the UK later this year.”

A spokesperson for Historic England, said: “We welcome today’s verdict and would like to thank Northumbria Police and the Crown Prosecution Service for their ongoing support and hard work to bring this case to justice.

“The loss of the Sycamore Gap tree and damage to Hadrian’s Wall, which is legally protected as a Scheduled Ancient Monument and a World Heritage Site, was felt deeply in the North East, but also nationally and internationally.

“The needless destruction in September 2023 saw an outpouring of grief and disbelief that showed the strength of people’s connection with nature and heritage.

"We will continue to work with partners to create a lasting memory of the tree for people so that it will not be forgotten."

A spokesperson for Northumberland National Park Authority said: "Northumberland National Park Authority notes the outcome of the court hearing today.

"The felling of Sycamore Gap has been difficult for people to understand and come to terms with, as it meant so much to so many.

"Our focus remains on ensuring positive outcomes from this tragic act and Northumberland National Park Authority will continue to work with partners to ensure the Sycamore Gap legacy is fitting for people, place and nature.

"There are shoots from the stump growing defiantly, saplings from the seeds have become ‘Trees of Hope’ in communities across the UK and the largest section of the tree will have a new home at The Sill: National Landscape Discovery Centre as a beautiful installation, so those who had a connection to the tree can continue to do so."

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Susan Dungworth, added: “The unfathomable felling of the Sycamore Gap Tree generated outrage and upset among many people who had taken Northumberland’s iconic tree to heart.

"As the loss was felt across the community and further afield, generating considerable public interest and mounting pressure, officers responded with an intense and determined investigation.

"With evidence meticulously stacked against them, today the courts found two men guilty for this deliberate act of vandalism. Their convictions come thanks to public information sharing, partner support and the committed efforts and hard work of Northumbria Police officers.

"There was no remorse, but there was compelling evidence, and now there will be justice.”