Sycamore Gap tree felling: Second person, 60, arrested in connection with police vandalism investigation
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man in his 60s has been arrested this evening, Friday, September 29, as part of Northumbria Police inquiries into what is believed to be a deliberate act of vandalism, and he remains in custody.
This follows the earlier arrest and police bail of a 16-year-old boy in connection with the incident.
Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Fenney-Menzies said: “The senseless destruction of what is undoubtedly a world-renowned landmark, and a local treasure, has quite rightly resulted in an outpour of shock, horror, and anger throughout the North East and further afield.
“I hope this second arrest demonstrates just how seriously we are taking this situation, and our ongoing commitment to find those responsible and bring them to justice.
“Although another arrest has been made, this investigation is still in the early stages, and we would continue to encourage any members of the public with information which may assist to get in touch.
“If you’ve seen or heard anything suspicious that may be of interest to us, I would implore you to contact us.
DCI Fenney-Menzies also asked that members of the public avoid spreading speculation about the active investigation.
The Sycamore Gap tree was voted English Tree of the Year in 2016 in the Woodland Trust’s awards and was much-loved by people from across the world.
It was also known as the Robin Hood Tree after featuring in the 1991 Kevin Costner film Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves.