Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man in his 60s has been arrested this evening, Friday, September 29, as part of Northumbria Police inquiries into what is believed to be a deliberate act of vandalism, and he remains in custody.

This follows the earlier arrest and police bail of a 16-year-old boy in connection with the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Fenney-Menzies said: “The senseless destruction of what is undoubtedly a world-renowned landmark, and a local treasure, has quite rightly resulted in an outpour of shock, horror, and anger throughout the North East and further afield.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sycamore Gap tree was chopped down sometime late on Wednesday night or early on Thursday morning. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

“I hope this second arrest demonstrates just how seriously we are taking this situation, and our ongoing commitment to find those responsible and bring them to justice.

“Although another arrest has been made, this investigation is still in the early stages, and we would continue to encourage any members of the public with information which may assist to get in touch.

“If you’ve seen or heard anything suspicious that may be of interest to us, I would implore you to contact us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DCI Fenney-Menzies also asked that members of the public avoid spreading speculation about the active investigation.

The Sycamore Gap tree was voted English Tree of the Year in 2016 in the Woodland Trust’s awards and was much-loved by people from across the world.