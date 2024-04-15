Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daniel Glancey, of Eighth Avenue, Blyth, was prosecuted by Northumberland County Council for failing to seek medical attention for his rottweiler named Xena.

A council animal welfare officer picked up the dog in May 2023 after it was reported as stray, finding it in poor health.

Xena was taken to St Clair Vets in Blyth where it was discovered that she had been poisoned by fertiliser.

Xena was weak, weighed just 19kg, and her bones and skull were visible when she was found. (Photo by Northumberland County Council)

She was weak, weighed just 19kg, had a significantly low body condition score of two out of nine, and her bones and skull were visible.

The vets said Xena was in a poor condition due to lack of proper nutrition and diet, and that she suffered unnecessarily.

The day after Xena was found by the council, a lost dog report was received from Glancey matching Xena’s description. The animal welfare officer called Glancey to discuss concerns with her condition.

Glancey subsequently admitted to lying in regard to the fertiliser and confirmed he had no money to pay for vet care.

Xena has now recovered and been re-homed. (Photo by Northumberland County Council)

He attended a voluntary interview conducted by council officers, during which he confirmed he had Xena from being a puppy but could not afford to take her to see a vet due to working part time.

He signed over the care of the dog to the animal welfare officer who placed her in the care of Northumberland Dog Rescue to recuperate. She has since been rehomed.

Glancey appeared before Newcastle Magistrates Court on March 28 admitted causing unnecessary suffering to the animal.

He received a nine week custodial sentence, reduced to six weeks for his early guilty plea, suspended for 18 months, and was banned from keeping animals for 10 years. He must also pay a victim surcharge of £154 and costs of £300.

Councillor Gordon Stewart, cabinet member for communities, said: “We will not tolerate animal cruelty and our welfare officers are dedicated and very persistent in bringing offenders to justice time and time again.