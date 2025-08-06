Three men have been arrested as part of a continued clampdown around investment fraud.

Early in the morning on Tuesday, August 5, officers from the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU), supported by Northumbria Police, carried out strikes at addresses on Pinegarth in Darras Hall, Ponteland, and Greenside Close, Wallsend.

The targeted police operation saw an early morning wake-up call for the suspected fraudsters, who are believed to be linked to a wide-scale scam operation across the UK.

Searches of the properties resulted in the discovery of a large quantity of cash estimated at more than £3,000, a quantity of cannabis and a huge haul of expensive alcohol seized.

The three suspects – aged 28, 30 and 62 – were arrested on suspicion of fraud and money laundering offences. They have since been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Detective Sergeant Andrea Smith, part of NEROCU’s regional economic crime unit, said: “This has been a complex investigation so far and this strike day was a result of careful planning and intelligence gathering, as well as a display of our robust stance against this type of offending.

“Work just like today will continue under the banner of Operation Sentinel – our regional approach to disrupting and tackling Serious and Organised Crime here in the North East.”

DS Smith added: “We urge anyone looking to invest their money to take time to carry out research and ensure it is legitimate and never invest more than you’re willing to lose.”

Anyone who has any information about criminal activity can report it to their local police or via the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.