Shortly after 7pm on Thursday, officers sighted a vehicle in Wallsend which appeared to be driven by a man who police believed to be associated with drug supply in North Tyneside.

Response officers subsequently instructed the driver to pull over, and immediately suspected the driver to be under the influence of drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upon searching the car, officers found more than 600 suspected Pregabalin tablets which were seized, as well as large quantities of other prescription drugs. Police also discovered almost £1,000 in cash and a hammer which was concealed under the driver’s seat.

A drugs haul seized by Northumbria Police.

A 41-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and driving whilst under the influence of drugs.

Chief Inspector Phillip Mcconville, of Northumbria Police, said: “I would like to commend those involved in this fast-paced incident where officers trusted and acted upon their instincts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When it became clear the occupant of the vehicle was showing signs of driving under the influence, our immediate priorities were protecting the public and making sure the vehicle was no longer a risk to other road users.

“Thankfully, officers were able to safely pull the car over and search the vehicle – locating a haul of illicit substances.

“We are reliant on information from within our local communities to assist us in building a bigger picture of what is going on in your area. Please ensure that you report any concerns to us directly so we can act on them in instances such as these.”

The individual has been released under investigation whilst enquires continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who has information about drug supply in their area is asked to report it to Northumbria Police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of its website or by calling 101.