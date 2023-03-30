Officers stopped a vehicle shortly after 7.30pm yesterday (Wednesday), suspecting the driver to be linked drug supply in Northumberland.

Upon searching the man, officers discovered an amount of white power, believed to be cocaine.

They also recovered two mobile phones, a set of scales, and a number of small plastic bags.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply. He currently remains in police custody and enquires are ongoing.

Detective Sergeant David Jobling, of Northumbria Police, said: “I would like to commend those involved in this quick-time incident where officers and acted upon their instincts.

“This is the perfect example of officers trusting their gut whilst remaining vigilant and proactive in the communities they serve.

“We hope this demonstrates to our communities how dedicated we are to keeping them free from these harmful and destructive substances and sends a clear message that drug dealing will not be tolerated.”

He added: “We are reliant on information from within our local communities to assist us in building a bigger picture of what is going on in your area. Please ensure that you report any concerns to us directly so we can act on them in instances such as these.”

Anyone who has information about drug supply in their area is asked to report it to police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of Northumbria Police’s website or by calling 101.

