Just after 12.30am this morning (Tuesday), officers were waiting at traffic lights on the A1 near Beal when they observed a vehicle being driven suspiciously.

The car was also stopped at the traffic lights, however appeared to be making efforts to manoeuvre ahead of the stationary vehicle in front.

Police officers approached the car and immediately suspected the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

The A1 near Holy Island.

The man was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of alcohol and transported to custody.

Once there, additional checks resulted in the 42-year-old being further arrested on suspicion of driving without a licence and driving with no insurance.

Only six-and-a-half hours later, he was charged with all three offences and will appear before the courts.

Inspector John Swan, of Northumbria Police, said: “As always, I’m so proud of our officers for using their initiative and following their instincts which told them to approach this vehicle and speak to the driver.

“The public have a right to drive on roads without worrying that other road users are under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and that they have the correct licence and insurance.

“Thanks to our seasoned officers, three charges have been secured."