Just before 11pm last night (March 6), police sighted a vehicle they believed was using false number plates travelling on Manchester Street.

Response officers subsequently instructed the driver to pull over, where they conducted checks and discovered the car user was driving whilst disqualified.

They found a number of small bags containing an amount of white powder and a suspected bottle of morphine whilst searching the car.

Manchester Street in Morpeth. Picture from Google.

Police also discovered items associated with vehicle crime and drug-dealing.

A 39-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving whilst disqualified and possession of a class A drug. He remains in police custody at this time.

Chief Inspector Phillip Mcconville, of Northumbria Police, said: “I would like to commend the officers involved in this incident, who rightly trusted and acted upon their suspicions.

“The officers were able to safely pull the car over and search the vehicle – locating a haul of suspected illicit substances.

“This is a fantastic outcome, based on proactivity from our officers who followed their instincts and made a great arrest as a result.

“We are committed to protecting our communities and thanks to swift action by our officers, the suspect is currently in police custody and the suspected drugs seized.”

Anyone who has information about suspicious activity in their area are asked to report it to Northumbria Police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of its website, or by calling 101.